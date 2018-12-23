Nitin Gadkari accuses media of twisting ‘leadership’ remark, says conspiracy to create wedge

A day after Nitin Gadkari hinted that leaders in the BJP should own up to “defeat and failures,” the union minister claimed there was a “conspiracy” to create a wedge between him and the party leadership. Accusing the opposition and a section of the media of running a “sinister campaign” and “twisting” his statements, the BJP leader on Twitter wrote, “Let me make it clear once and for all that conspiracies to create a wedge between me and the BJP leadership will never succeed.”

Advertising

Rubbishing the “out of context” remarks attributed to him, the Road Transport and Highways Minister wrote, “In the last few days, I have noticed a sinister campaign by some opposition parties and a section of the media to twist my statements and use them out of context and draw politically motivated inferences to malign me and my party. I have been clarifying my position at various forums and shall continue to do so and expose these nefarious designs of our detractors.”

On Saturday, Gadkari was quoted as saying that nobody is willing to own up to failure, unlike success. His remarks came in the backdrop of BJP’s defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“Leadership should have the ‘vrutti’ (tendency) to own up the defeat and failures. Loyalty of the leadership towards the organisation will not be proved till the time it owns up responsibility for defeat,” he said at an event in Pune.

Advertising

Adding that not everybody is willing to own up to failure, the BJP stalwart said, “Success has many fathers but failure is an orphan, as when there is success, there will be a race to take credit but in case of failure, everybody will start pointing fingers at each other.”

He also drew a comparison between the bank’s success and a political wins. “Sometimes, banks achieve success and sometime they will have to face failure… The banks have to face both the situations… In politics, when there is a failure, a committee is formed but in case of success, nobody comes and asks you,” he said speaking at an event organised by the Pune District Urban Cooperative Banks Association Limited.

Let me make it clear once and for all that conspiracies to create a wedge between me and the BJP leadership will never succeed. I have been clarifying my position at various forums and shall continue to do so and expose these nefarious designs of our detractors. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 23, 2018

In the aftermath of its defeat in the assembly elections, BJP leaders and Union ministers had said that the poll outcome was not a referendum on the performance of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Raman Singh took the blame for party’s debacle in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively.