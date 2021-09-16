Niti members meet Jharkhand CM

0 Comment(s) *
A team from the Niti Aayog met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other officials to discuss the state’s grievances on 22 points pertaining to the Centre’s outstanding dues from several projects.
These dues worth nearly Rs 31,886 crore — include GST compensation, Coal India Ltd’s land acquisition compensation and non-payment of royalty on washed coal.
