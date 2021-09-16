scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Must Read

Niti members meet Jharkhand CM

These dues worth nearly Rs 31,886 crore — include GST compensation, Coal India Ltd's land acquisition compensation and non-payment of royalty on washed coal.

By: Express News Service | Ranchi |
September 16, 2021 4:06:14 am
Tata Steel, Dalmia Group, Steel Authority Limited of India, Jharkhand, Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren, SAIL, indian express, indian express newsJharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File)

A team from the Niti Aayog met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other officials to discuss the state’s grievances on 22 points pertaining to the Centre’s outstanding dues from several projects.

These dues worth nearly Rs 31,886 crore — include GST compensation, Coal India Ltd’s land acquisition compensation and non-payment of royalty on washed coal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 15: Latest News

Advertisement