NITI governing council to meet, discuss vaccine management

Amid the Covid-19 inoculation drive, the NITI Aayog will likely call a meeting of its governing council to discuss vaccine management in states, sources said.

The governing council is chaired by the Prime Minister and has Chief Ministers and Lt Governors as its members. The Council last met on June 15, 2019, soon after Prime Minister Modi returned to power.

The date for the forthcoming meeting has not been finalised, but it is likely to be held soon, sources said. Besides vaccine management efficiency, issues such as Covid-19’s impact on the economy, river linking, recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, and Atmanirbhar Bharat may be discussed.

Before the vaccine roll-out, PM Modi had met CMS and administrators of states and UTs.