No further extension to NITI CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, IAS officer Nidhi Chhibber assigned additional charge

The Centre has appointed senior IAS officer Nidhi Chhibber as the interim Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog, following the completion of B V R Subrahmanyam’s extended tenure on February 24, 2026.
According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Chhibber will hold additional charge of the post “till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders.” As per the order, the “Competent Authority has approved” the assignment of an additional charge of the post of CEO, NITI Aayog, to Chhibber.
Chhibber, a 1994-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, currently serves as the Director General, Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office, NITI Aayog. In her current role, Chhibber looks after outcome-based monitoring and evaluation mechanisms across flagship government programmes.
Subrahmanyam, a 1987-batch IAS officer (Retired) of Chhattisgarh cadre, was appointed NITI Aayog’s CEO on February 20, 2023. Initially, Subrahmanyam was appointed for two years, with his term ending on February 24, 2025, but he was given a one-year extension, which ended on February 24, 2026.
The latest development at NITI Aayog has come as a surprise to many, as the think tank sent invitations to the media on Sunday, February 22, to cover the release of the report “School Education System in India: Temporal Analysis and Policy Roadmap for Quality Enhancement”.
The report was scheduled to be released by NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul and Subrahmanyam on Tuesday at 3 pm, but on Monday, it informed journalists that the event had been “postponed”.
NITI Aayog, a premier government think tank, was established by the Modi government in 2015, following the scrapping of the erstwhile Planning Commission. It is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Suman K Bery as its Vice Chairman. Dr V K Saraswat, Dr V K Paul, Dr Rajiv Gauba, Ramesh Chand, and Arvind Virmani are among the full-time members of NITI Aayog.
