No further extension to NITI CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, IAS officer Nidhi Chhibber assigned additional charge

The Centre has appointed senior IAS officer Nidhi Chhibber as the interim Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog, following the completion of B V R Subrahmanyam’s extended tenure on February 24, 2026.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Chhibber will hold additional charge of the post “till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders.” As per the order, the “Competent Authority has approved” the assignment of an additional charge of the post of CEO, NITI Aayog, to Chhibber.

Chhibber, a 1994-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, currently serves as the Director General, Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office, NITI Aayog. In her current role, Chhibber looks after outcome-based monitoring and evaluation mechanisms across flagship government programmes.