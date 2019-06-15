PM Modi to chair fifth NITI Aayog council meeting, states to flag issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the fifth meeting of the governing council of the NITI Ayog at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Saturday. The meeting with the chief ministers of all states is the first since Modi returned to power and inducted new members into his Cabinet, including Amit Shah who is the Union Home Minister.

During the meeting, the governing council is likely to address the core issues such as the current shortage of water in various parts of the country as well as relief measures along with rainwater harvesting. The meeting is also likely to discuss the issue of aspirational districts and security with a specific focus on left-wing extremism-affected districts.

With the chief ministers of various states reaching Delhi, the Punjab government is hoping to push Centre to help the state replenish its drained aquifers through rain-water harvesting. Meanwhile, the states of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh are expected to once again raise the demand for special status for their respective states. Newly-elected chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had met Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday to reiterate the demand for special status.

Jagan said the agenda of his visit to the capital was “to try and prevail on him (Shah) and also soften the PM’s (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) heart on the issue of the special category status, which we’ll definitely be asking for in the NITI Aayog meeting”.

Meanwhile, Congress-ruled states are likely to raise the issue of the farm crisis, a meeting-cum-dinner was organised by Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath in the absence of party president Rahul Gandhi.

It is to be noted that the NITI Ayog was launched by PM Modi during his first tenure in 2014 as a replacement for the ageing Planning Commission formed during former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s tenure.