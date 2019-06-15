Express daily briefing: NITI Aayog meet today; AIIMS doctors call off strike and more

NITI Aayog meet today: Plan to revamp permit-raj food laws

The first meeting of the NITI Ayog governing council under Modi 2.0 is set to be held in New Delhi today. A decision is likely to be taken on the future of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 which the Aayog has proposed to be scrapped citing it as an “impediment in the free movement of commodities” given that the country is now self-sufficient in most.

AIIMS doctors call off strike, give Bengal govt 48 hours to implement demands

Resident doctors at AIIMS, New Delhi, called off their protest Saturday morning and said they would return to work. However, the AIIMS Association of Resident Doctors has threatened to launch an indefinite stir if the West Bengal government fails to meet the demands of medical practitioners within 48 hours. Here are their list of demands.

Few moments in 9 hours: How Pakistan got a very cold shoulder

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan were in the same room for about nine hours over two days in Bishkek, but the shoulder could not have been colder. Except for a few minutes when they exchanged pleasantries and a handshake in the leaders’ lounge Friday far from the prying eyes of the cameras.

Opinion: GDP growth, again!

Is it possible that growth was over-estimated by a large 250 bps a year for five years and no one knew about it, including economists in the government? Surjit Bhalla points out a few salient facts which suggest that former CEA Arvind Subramanian may not have got it right in his over-estimation prediction of 250 bps of annual growth.

MP govt to sign MoU with firm for 300 smart gaushalas

Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav has said that the Congress government in the state is set to sign a MoU with a company that has promised to build 300 “Smart Gaushalas” over the next five years. The company has sought 50 acres of land for each proposed “Smart Gaushala” and will spend Rs 11 crore on each of them.

Kohli vs Sarfraz: A tale of two captains

Sarfraz Ahmed is, perhaps, the Pakistan captain with the least regal aura about him. A common-man turned king. He faces Virat Kohli in a battle to reclaim admiration and bragging rights. Unlike Sarfraz, Kohli has no worries about losing fans. His aggressive style has huge legion of admirers, and a few critics. Ahead of the India-Pakistan World Cup match Sunday, Sriram Veera tells a tale of two captains.

Movie reviews: Only the Suits are Sharp in new MIB

‘Men In Black: International’ is pretty much a seen-it-done-it-dusted-it, why-am-I-watching-this-kinda flick, writes movie critic Shubhra Gupta. On the other hand, new Netflix series Leila, based on Prayaag Akbar’s harrowing novel, serves up a chilling portrait of dystopia which is at once compelling and repelling.

And finally…

Ahead of the NITI Aayog meet, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath called a meeting with CMs of other Congress-ruled states. With Rahul Gandhi abroad, the leadership vacuum has forced them to take matters into their own hands as there is no direction from AICC. Personally, Nath is also perhaps trying to emerge as a central force among the five CMs.