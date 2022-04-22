scorecardresearch
Friday, April 22, 2022
Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar steps down

Rajiv Kumar, an eminent economist, took over as vice chairman of Niti Aayog in August 2017 after the then VC Arvind Panagariya exited the government think-tank to return to academics.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
April 22, 2022 11:00:56 pm
Rajiv Kumar. (File)

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar has stepped down, sources said.

The reason behind his move could not be immediately ascertained.

Kumar, an eminent economist, took over as vice chairman of Niti Aayog in August 2017 after the then VC Arvind Panagariya exited the government think-tank to return to academics.

Kumar holds a DPhil in economics from Oxford University and a PhD from Lucknow University. He was also a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research.

