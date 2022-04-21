Niti Aayog, UNICEF join hands for report on child development

NITI Aayog, the government’s top public policy think tank, has joined hands with UNICEF to bring out the country’s first report on multidimensional child development, focusing on aspects such as health, education and nutrition.

The two entities will develop a comprehensive measure to understand the multidimensional “attainments and deprivations” among children across parameters such as health and nutrition, education, water and sanitation.

The move aims to achieve child-development priorities under the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDG) and to analyse recent children-related trends.

A NITI Aayog statement said the move will help India realise its commitments on the 2030 Agenda and also provide a set of policy recommendations for action in terms of accelerating progress towards the SDGs “to leave no child behind”.

“Reiterating a mutual commitment towards realizing the rights of children in India, the statement of intent seeks to formalise a framework of cooperation to launch the first report on the ‘State of India’s Children: Status and Trends in Multidimensional Child Development’,” the statement added.

An official told The Indian Express the report will be based on the National Family Health Survey and is expected to be ready by the end of this year.

The statement of intent was signed by Sanyukta Samaddar, Niti Aayog’s nodal officer for SDGs, and Hyun Hee Ban, chief of social policy, UNICEF India. NITI Aayog vice-chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar and its CEO Amitabh Kant were also present, besides Arjan de Wagt, officer-in-charge deputy representative, UNICEF India.