Thursday, September 16, 2021
NITI Aayog ties up with BYJU’S to provide study material to schools

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 17, 2021 4:18:17 am
The initiative was launched by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant through a video conference. (Representational)

The NITI Aayog on Thursday launched an initiative in partnership with edutech giant BYJU’S, under which students of Classes 6-12 in government schools across 112 ‘Aspirational Districts’ will get free access to the company’s “premium learning resources”.

Under the initiative, BYJU’S will also provide “free” coaching classes to over 3,000 “meritorious” students of Classes 11 and 12, offered by Aakash Institute, for engineering and medical entrance examinations.

The initiative was launched by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant through a video conference. In a letter to the Chief Secretaries of states, he said, “NITI Aayog is partnering with BYJU’S to make these supplemental learning resources available to children in the government schools in the Aspirational Districts on a pro-bono basis.”

