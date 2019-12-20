NITI Aayog set to start drafting roadmap for population stabilisation

India with a current population size of 1.37 billion is the second-most populous country in the world. India with a current population size of 1.37 billion is the second-most populous country in the world.

Invoking the Prime Minister’s concern over the rising population, the NITI Aayog is set to start a process of drafting the roadmap for population stabilisation in the country. Taking the first step, the Aayog is organising a national consultation on ‘Realising the vision of population stabilization: leaving no one behind’ on Friday.

“The recommendations from the consultation will contribute to a NITI Aayog working paper to help achieve India’s vision of attaining population stabilization, as voiced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 August 2019,” said an official statement by the Aayog.

“The consultative meeting being organised in partnership with Population Foundation of India (PFI) will bring together senior officials, experts and subject matter specialists to discuss ways and means of strengthening India’s population policy and family planning programmes,” said the statement.

NITI Aayog’s move comes four months after the Prime Minister voiced concern over the issue. Modi said in his Independence Day speech, “This rapidly increasing population poses various new challenges for us and our future generations.”

“Time has now come that we should take challenges head-on. Sometimes decisions are taken keeping in mind political advantage but they come at the cost of growth of the future generation of our country. I would like to highlight the issue of population explosion…,” Modi had said.

Modi said, “In our society, there is a section which is very well aware of the consequences of the uncontrolled population growth. They all deserve accolades and respect. This is also their expression for their love for the nation…We should learn from them. We need to worry about the population explosion.”

India's birth rates are falling but the population continues to grow due to the fact that more than 30 per cent of the population is young and in the reproductive age group.

