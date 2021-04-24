NITI Aayog seeks help from civil society groups in fighting Covid

NITI Aayog has written to 1.10 lakh civil society organisations seeking their support in fight against the pandemic.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant wrote: “Pandemic fatigue has resulted in weaker adherence to these norms over the last few weeks. Additionally, vaccine euphoria is also setting in due to which people who have been vaccinated no longer feel the need to adopt COVID safe behaviours. Combating fatigue and sustaining behaviour change is therefore critical at this time.”

Kant also asked them to supplement the government’s efforts for “providing shelter to the homeless, migrant workers and urban poor families”.