Days after rejig, NITI Aayog gets two new full-time members

This is the first major revamp of the NITI Aayog since its inception in 2015, when it had replaced the Nehruvian Planning Commission. (File Photo)

Days after reconstituting the NITI Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday approved the appointment of Dr R Balasubramaniam and Dr Joram Aniya as full-time members of the think tank.

With the two new additions, the total number of full-time members of NITI Aayog will now rise to seven.

While Balasubramaniam has served as a member of Capacity Building Commission and authored the book, ‘Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi’; Aniya is an academician and member of the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Regulatory Commission, with over 18 years of experience in teaching, research and public policy engagement.

Calling Aniya’s appointment “historic”, an official of the NITI Aayog said she is the first woman from the Nyishi community to earn a PhD, and also the first doctorate in Hindi language in Arunachal Pradesh. She has also authored and edited many books on Nyishi literature and culture, along with numerous research publications.