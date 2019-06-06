NITI Aayog reconstituted: Amit Shah appointed as member, Rajiv Kumar to continue as Vice-Chairman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday approved the reconstitution of the NITI Aayog, news agency PTI reported. While Rajiv Kumar will continue to serve as the vice chairman, Union Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as ex-officio member.

Besides Shah, according to PTI sources, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have been named ex-officio members.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Commerce and Industry and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot and Statistics Minister Rao Inderjit Singh will be special invitees to the panel.

It is also reported that former DRDO chief VK Saraswat, Ramesh Chand, and Dr. VK Paul have been retained as members.

National Institution for Transforming India, better known as ‘NITI Aayog’ was constituted in 2015 when the Modi government chose to scrap the 65-year-old Planning Commission.