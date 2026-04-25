AIIMS Delhi director, DST Secretary appointed members of NITI Aayog

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Abhay Karandikar, Secretary in Department of Science and Technology (DST), and AIIMS Delhi director Dr M Srinivas have been appointed as full-time members of NITI Aayog in the first major overhaul since its inception in 2015.
The government has also appointed distinguished economist Ashok Lahiri as the new vice-chairperson of the NITI Aayog in place of Suman Berry. NITI Aayog is headed by the Prime Minister who serves as the ex-officio chairperson.
Karandikar and Srinivas are among four new inductees as members of NITI Aayog. IISER Bhopal director Gobardhan Das and K V Raju, member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister have also been appointed as full-time members.
They will replace long-serving sitting members V K Paul, V K Saraswat, Ramesh Chand and Arvind Virmani. Former Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, who was appointed a full-time member last year, has been retained and reappointed to the post.
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