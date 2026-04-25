AIIMS Delhi director, DST Secretary appointed members of NITI Aayog

Karandikar and Srinivas are among four new inductees as members of NITI Aayog. (Photo Credit: Abhay Karandikar/X, AIIMS)

Abhay Karandikar, Secretary in Department of Science and Technology (DST), and AIIMS Delhi director Dr M Srinivas have been appointed as full-time members of NITI Aayog in the first major overhaul since its inception in 2015.

The government has also appointed distinguished economist Ashok Lahiri as the new vice-chairperson of the NITI Aayog in place of Suman Berry. NITI Aayog is headed by the Prime Minister who serves as the ex-officio chairperson.

Karandikar and Srinivas are among four new inductees as members of NITI Aayog. IISER Bhopal director Gobardhan Das and K V Raju, member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister have also been appointed as full-time members.