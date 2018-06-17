Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
My government working for development of all, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also used the opportunity to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers to attend the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad next year.

Published: June 17, 2018
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday gave a virtual report card of his 15-month-old government at a Niti Aayog meet, saying his administration was working for development for all.

He also said new technologies would have to be used to achieve the target of doubling farmers’ income by 2022.

Several new initiatives have been launched by the UP government for the overall development of the state with focus on the poor, the marginalised, farmers and women, he said in his address to the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting at New Delhi. He gave out statistics to show how his government was working to improve infrastructure, including roads and airports.

Adityanath also used the opportunity to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers to attend the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad next year.

“Development is for all…all sections…we are working on the principle of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’,” he told the meeting, which was addressed by Modi.

