At NITI Aayog meet, Soren seeks Centre’s support for new universities in Jharkhand

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: ANI Photo)

Seeking to equip Jharkhand’s youth for jobs in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), green energy and financial technology, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday urged the Centre to support an estimated Rs 800-crore proposal to establish a skill university and a fintech university in the state.

The demand was raised at the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where chief ministers discussed the theme “Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047”.

Addressing the meeting, Soren said rapid advances in AI, automation and the green economy were transforming the labour market and underscored the need to prepare young people for future jobs. He said Jharkhand had already expanded skill development programmes in areas such as solar technology, electric vehicle repair, drone operations, healthcare and digital services.