At NITI Aayog meet, Soren seeks Centre’s support for new universities in Jharkhand

Seeking to equip Jharkhand’s youth for jobs in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), green energy and financial technology, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday urged the Centre to support an estimated Rs 800-crore proposal to establish a skill university and a fintech university in the state.
The demand was raised at the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where chief ministers discussed the theme “Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047”.
Addressing the meeting, Soren said rapid advances in AI, automation and the green economy were transforming the labour market and underscored the need to prepare young people for future jobs. He said Jharkhand had already expanded skill development programmes in areas such as solar technology, electric vehicle repair, drone operations, healthcare and digital services.
According to Soren, the proposed universities would help create a skilled workforce for new-age industries and strengthen Jharkhand’s ability to attract investments in technology-driven sectors.
The Chief Minister also sought central support for strengthening education among tribal communities. Noting that Jharkhand is home to around 32 tribal and regional languages, he urged the Centre to establish an NCERT regional centre in the state to develop educational material in tribal languages and support mother-tongue education.
Soren further sought assistance for sports infrastructure and residential academies in tribal and former Maoist-affected districts, arguing that such investments could create opportunities for youth in remote regions.
He also reiterated Jharkhand’s demand for the release of around Rs 1.36 lakh crore in dues from coal companies and central public sector undertakings, and called for greater support to mineral-rich states facing developmental challenges.