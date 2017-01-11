NITI Aayog gets brickbats at RSS outfit meet

Activist Vandana Shiva and ex-CAG V N Kaul slammed the functioning of the Aayog. Activist Vandana Shiva and ex-CAG V N Kaul slammed the functioning of the Aayog.

Two years after it was set up, NITI Aayog is still confused about the role it needs to play in the country’s policymaking and is used by foreign consultants to further the interests of multinational corporations. These were the views expressed during a conference on the functioning of NITI Aayog, organised by Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), here on Tuesday.

An affiliate of the RSS, SJM advocates the indigenous model of development.

The immediate reason behind calling for the evaluation of the Aayog was the SJM’s disapproval of its decision to approve genetically modified crops. Many of the speakers at the conference, while discussing agriculture, were scathing about the Aayog’s “lack of knowledge about Indian farmers”.

However, many others used the platform to slam the overall functioning of the Aayog and, by extrapolation, that of the government.

Activist Vandana Shiva said the only purpose of the name ‘NITI’ was to use the acronym — National Institute for Transforming India. “They (NITI) are incompetent; civilisationally they are like adolescents playing with ancient knowledge and kicking it aside. That is exactly the attitude Macaulay sold to us… I feel worried that it has become a single window for lobby groups.”

Journalist Sanjaya Baru, formerly media adviser to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, objected to a reference made by an earlier speaker to the Aayog being the harbinger of a change of planning approach from “top down to bottom up”, designed to reduce the stranglehold of Delhi in the planning for the nation. Baru said: “Demonetisation is a very good example of top-down planning — five people decided it. So are Swachch Bharat or Digital India… The top-down approach remained.”

Former CAG V N Kaul said the Aayog is hamstrung by the sheer range of topics it needs to cover. “How can one do research on areas so disparate, you lose all focus and direction.”

Naresh Sirohi, who is associated with the BJP farmers’ wing, said the NITI Ayog was trying to decide what farmers should do in consultation with organisations such as Ford Foundation. “Farmers are not asked if they want Wi-Fi, Delhi decides that they do,” he said.

The aversion to technology was apparent in the speeches of many who spoke at the discussion. “Technology does not solve problems, is only gives rise to more problems. It is a vicious cycle aimed at market creation,” said Sanjay Ojha of SJM.

Economist Dr Rajiv Kumar said the Aayog should have drawn up a vision document to better deal with the complexities of India. “It is still us-versus-them in policymaking, where is the bottom-up approach? All policies are still made by the elite of Delhi,” he said.

