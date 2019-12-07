Nithyananda’s passport cancelled, Ecuador says not given him asylum

Nithyananda is wanted in India for multiple cases, including alleged rape and abduction. (File photo) Nithyananda is wanted in India for multiple cases, including alleged rape and abduction. (File photo)

The government on Friday cancelled rape-accused self-styled godman Nithyananda’s passport even as the Ecuadorian government denied that it has granted asylum to him.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a press conference, “We have sensitised all our missions and posts and told them to inform local governments about him.”

Nithyananda is wanted in India for multiple cases, including alleged rape and abduction.

Kumar said Nithyananda’s passport was cancelled before its validity was to expire in 2018 and that his application for a new one was also rejected because of the cases pending against him.

Asked about reports that Nithyananda had declared on his website that he founded his own country called ‘Kailassa’, Kumar said, “Setting up a website is different from setting up a nation.”

In a related development, the embassy of Ecuador, in a statement, categorically denied that the Nithyananda was given asylum by it or has been helped by its government in purchasing any land or island in South America near or far from Ecuador.

