India cancels fugitive godman Nithyananda’s passport, Ecuador denies giving him land

The statement issued by the Embassy of Ecuador noted that the country, as a matter of fact, had denied Nithyananda’s request for asylum, and he left for Haiti. (File photo) The statement issued by the Embassy of Ecuador noted that the country, as a matter of fact, had denied Nithyananda’s request for asylum, and he left for Haiti. (File photo)

The government Friday cancelled the passport of controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda and rejected his application for a fresh one as well. He fled the country after being accused in a rape case and reportedly formed a new nation of his own called ‘Kailaasa’ near Ecuador in South America.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, during his weekly briefing, said that the ministry had sensitised all its missions and posts abroad regarding the fugitive godman.

EDITORIAL | Go to Kailaasa

Meanwhile, the Ecuadorian government denied charges that it granted asylum to Nithyananda helped him purchase any land. The statement issued by the Embassy of Ecuador noted that the country, as a matter of fact, had denied self-styled godman’s request for asylum, and he left for Haiti.

The Ecuadorian government denied charges that it granted asylum to Nithyananda. The Ecuadorian government denied charges that it granted asylum to Nithyananda.

“The Embassy of Ecuador categorically denies the statement, wherever published, that self-styled Guru Nithyananda was given asylum by Ecuador or has been helped by the government of Ecuador in purchasing any land or island in South America near or far from Ecuador,” the statement read.

The embassy also noted that all the information pertaining to Nithyananda’s ‘Kailaasa’ being established in Ecuador was sourced from the godman’s website and advised media to refrain from citing the South American country in information related to him.

READ | Is Nithyananda’s Kailaasa a territory or a state of mind?

Earlier this week, Nithyananda’s website kailaasa.org claimed the formation of a new nation called Kailaasa which was described as “the greatest Hindu nation on Earth” with a flag and emblem of its own.

Nithyananda has been accused of abducting young children in Gujarat. He had been under trial since June 2018 in a case of rape, unnatural sex, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

In the meantime, reports emerged late Thursday night that Gujarat police would approach the Interpol seeking a ‘Blue Corner notice’ to locate the controversial godman. Ahmedabad rural police wrote a letter to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday in this regard, a senior official who is probing the allegations of abduction and illegal confinement against Nithyananda told PTI.

(With agency inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd