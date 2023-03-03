Nithyananda’s ‘Kailasa’ says self-proclaimed godman is being ‘persecuted by anti-Hindu elements’

Vijayapriya Nithyananda, who claims to be “the permanent ambassador of (so-called) the United States of Kailasa”, has said that controversial godman Nithyananda is being “persecuted in India by anti-Hindu elements”. “I would like to clarify that I stated that the SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam is persecuted in his birthplace by certain anti-Hindu elements. The United States of Kailasa holds India in high regard and respects India as its Gurupeedam. Thank you,” Vijayapriya said in a statement.

Kailasa is at an unknown location where Nithyananda established his ashram where he is believed to have escaped to when he was out on a bail in 2020.

I would like to clarify that I stated that the SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam is persecuted in his birthplace by certain anti-Hindu elements.

The United States of KAILASA holds India in high regard and respects India as its Gurupeedam.

Thank you

Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda pic.twitter.com/s5TYGJtSnM — KAILASA’s SPH Nithyananda (@SriNithyananda) March 2, 2023

This comes after Vijayapriya said that Nithyananda, accused of rape, is being harassed, at a United Nations event in Geneva last week. “We would like to issue a clarification regarding my statement at the United Nations that is being misinterpreted, willfully manipulated, and distorted by certain anti-Hindu sections of the media,” she said.

“We urge the Indian government to take action against these anti-Hindu elements who continue to attack and incite violence against The SPH and KAILASA. It is important to note that these actions do not reflect the values or beliefs of the vast majority of the Indian population,” Vijaypriya said.

“It is imperative that the Indian government employs effective measures to put an end to their systematic and strategic activities and safeguard the well-being and security of all concerned,” she said in a series of tweets sent from Nithyananda’s official Twitter account.

A Sessions Court in Ramanagara, adjoining Bengaluru, in August 2022 had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against controversial godman Nithyananda after multiple summons for a pending rape case against the godman since 2019 went unanswered.

The rape case against Nithyananda was filed in 2010 based on a complaint by his former driver Lenin. Nithyananda was arrested and later released on bail. In 2020, the bail was cancelled again following a petition by Lenin, claiming that Nithyananda has escaped from the country. Nithyananda is believed to have left the country and established his ashram in a location he calls Kailasa.