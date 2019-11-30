Nithyananda case: FIR against DPS for ‘forgery’

Taking cognisance of the complaint filed by the district education officer of Ahmedabad rural, police on Friday lodged a case against the management of Delhi Public School, Ahmedabad East, for alleged forging documents, days after the school ran into trouble over allowing its premises for an ashram of self-styled godman Nithyananda.

According to police, an FIR was filed at Vivekananda Nagar Police Station against Anita Dua, former principal of DPS Ahmedabad East, Hiten Vasant, one of the trustees and Manjula Pooja Shroff, the chief operating officer and managing director of Kalorex Group which runs DPS Ahmedabad East, late on Friday.