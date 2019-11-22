Nithyananda case: DPS principal arrested for giving land to ashram without permission

Days after a controversy erupted over “illegal confinement of women” at self-styled godman Nithyananda’s ashram, which is run from the premises of the Delhi Public School Ahmedabad East, police on Thursday arrested school principal Hitesh Puri for “not providing information to the police before leasing out school land to the ashram”.

Police said Puri was arrested under Indian Penal Code section 188 for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, which is a bailable offence. “Hitesh Puri, the principal of DPS Ahmedabad East, was arrested and brought to Vivekananda Nagar police station as he had not informed the police when he leased the school land to the ashram. He was given bail later as it is a bailable offence,” said RV Asari, superintendent of police, Ahmedabad rural.

Puri, principal of the school located at Hirapur village, ignored the collectors notification on the matter, police said. Unmesh Dixit, a DPS official, said, “There was a leave and licence arrangement that was not intimated to the police, which is an inadvertent procedural miss.”

Nithyananda has fled country: cops

Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police R V Asari said on Thursday Nithyananda has fled abroad, and if required, the Gujarat police will seek his custody through proper channels. (ENS)