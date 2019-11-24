Nithyananda case: CBSE issues show-cause notice to DPS where land was leased out to ashram

A DAY after the Gujarat government requested the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for urgent cancellation of the affiliation of Delhi Public School, East Ahmedabad after finding gross violations and suspected forgery of the No Objection Certificate (NoC), the board has issued a show cause notice to the school Saturday. The school has been given seven days time to respond to the notice.

“The present circumstances and acts of the school call for punitive action against it under CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws,” said the official spokesperson of CBSE.

“In the light of the communication received from the state government, it transpires that the school is functioning and has managed to get affiliation without ever being issued NoC by the state government and the school has submitted a forged document,” the official added. The school is, therefore, not eligible to continue the Provisional/General Affiliation of the Board as the requirement of NOC is essential for affiliation.

The Gujarat government in its inquiry into Nithyananda ashram being run from Delhi Public School, East Ahmedabad campus has found, “..that the No Objection Certificate of the State Government referred in the letter of Secretary, CBSE dated 21-11-2019 was never issued by the Education Department of the State Government. Prima facie it is a case of criminal misrepresentation, forgery and fraud.”

The inquiry was initiated on November 16 based on a complaint filed by Tamil Nadu-based Janardan Sharma, but it was further prompted after CBSE Thursday directed the Gujarat Education Department to inquire into the matter of leasing out the land of DPS Maninagar, Mehmdabad Road, Hirapur, Ahmedabad to Swami Nithyananda ashram without permission of the board.

On November 16, Janardhan Sharma, who had enrolled his four children in Swami Nithyananda’s ashram in Bengaluru, alleged that three of them – a 13-year-old boy and two girls aged 21 and 18 – were brought to Ahmedabad without his permission and illegally confined for nearly eight months.