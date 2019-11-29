Nithyananda Ashram case: After HC directive, four parents withdraw habeas corpus petitions

Four parents who had filed habeas corpus petitions alleging that the police were not allowing them to meet their children at the Nithyananda Ashram, withdrew their pleas Thursday. The parents had claimed that the investigating officers had “taken over” the ashram.

While the court disposed of the petitions without going into the merits of the allegations made by the parents, the division bench headed by Justice SR Brahmbhatt clarified that technically the children are not in police custody and the police have not taken over the ashram. They are merely keeping a “watch over the ashram”.

Before disposing of the petitions, the bench remarked that “there is a strong hunch that this (the habeas corpus petitions) is intended (to be) against the investigation… We don’t want children harassed by the police but at the same time we don’t want the investigation thwarted.”

However, advocate Aditya Gupta representing the petitioners clarified that the scope of the petitions was limited to the fact that the parents be allowed to meet their children at the ashram. The court reiterated Thursday that “sufficient care be taken of the children by the Child Welfare Commission.”

The court’s Wednesday order noted that the children had informed the court that they were not confined, as was alleged by the parents, but they had voiced their grievances with respect to the entire investigation procedure.

To this effect, the court stated in its order, “…at this stage, it is required to be mentioned… that the concerned Child Welfare Committee, Ahmedabad (Rural) shall take care of the children and shall bear in mind their welfare… The police officer concerned must carry out the investigation in accordance with law bearing in mind the requirement that the children many not get traumatised on account of investigation. If any further query or interrogation is required and if the person is a minor then a lady officer and an officer of Child Welfare Committee shall remain present.”