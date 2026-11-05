In Nithya Raman’s rise in LA, Kerala’s quiet pride: ‘A mayor who can follow Malayalam’

On Tuesday, as counting in Los Angeles’s high-profile mayoral race got underway, The LA Times captured the quiet optimism in the speech of Indian-American Nithya Raman. Raman, a Democrat, was contesting the high-stakes race against incumbent Karen Bass, also a Democrat, and the newspaper described her as jubilant.

“I’m hopeful. I’m very hopeful,” Raman told a raucous crowd fuelled by tequila and chicken tenders, according to the report. “I’m also really superstitious. So we’re all just going to be cool, OK? Very cool.”

By Wednesday, as counting continued, the 45-year-old Thrissur-born Raman had widened her lead over Bass, securing 51.67 per cent of the votes counted against the incumbent’s 48.33 per cent. However, with about 67 per cent of the expected vote counted, the race remained too close to call. Her victory, when sealed, will make her LA’s first mayor of South Asian descent.