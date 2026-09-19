A room, two jobs and a tea stall: Nithari accused Surendra Koli’s last weeks in Haridwar

Koli was a Dalit from Mangru Khal village in Almora district of Uttarakhand, and had been working for Pandher since July 2004. (Express Photo/File)

Around 25 days ago, Jai Kashyap (28) met a man in Roshanabad, Haridwar, who introduced himself as Sada Ram. The man told Kashyap he was from Almora and was looking for a room and work. Kashyap helped him find both.

On Friday, that man was found hanging inside a tea stall on Bhupatwala Road. It was only after his death that Kashyap learnt Sada Ram was actually Surendra Kumar Koli, the main accused in the 2006 Nithari killings who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in 2025.

“I came to know his name today,” Kashyap told The Indian Express in Haridwar.

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“I only knew him as Sada Ram and that he was from Almora. I didn’t know anything else,” he said.