Son summoned in assault case, Narayan Rane loses cool: ‘Am I a fool to reveal his whereabouts’

With his son Nitesh Rane receiving police summons in a Shiv Sena worker assault case, Union Minister Narayan Rane Tuesday lost his cool at journalists, snapping at them and saying he would not reveal the whereabouts of Nitesh.

“Where are you from? What kind of question is this?… Am I a fool to reveal his whereabouts? Even if I know, I am not going to reveal it. Why should I reveal it to you…Go and ask those who are trying to implicate him. You will not ask (questions) to those who are misusing power…It is only Narayan Rane who will highlight such things…,” Rane said, while interacting with the media in his home town of Kankavali in Konkan.

Defending his son, Rane said,”What big (crime) has happened? Is he a terrorist ? DG, Additional DG have landed…The complainant has got only minor scratches and they have slapped Section 307 and are searching him.”

Last week, a Kankavli resident had filed a police complaint claiming he was assaulted and he overheard the assailants say they would “inform Nitesh Rane”.

Narayan Rane on Tuesday said the police had gone to a hospital and accosted his wife. “They were asking all kinds of questions to my wife. Did they know whose hospital is it? Did they know whose wife they were talking to?…Is this how the police should behave? I am also a minister at the Centre…And Nitesh is not running away,” the minister claimed.

“You people have deliberately come to meet me…If there is anything against Rane, you are happy to telecast it…You want to twist and show things…” he continued, adding,”This state does not have a government…I don’t know if the CM is there.”

The Minister also said he doesn’t know who is Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister in the MVA government. “Who is Ajit Pawar ? I don’t know who he is,” he said to a question. “Why are you giving the reference of a man who is facing charges of corruption involving crores of rupees?” he added.

Rane also defended his son for allegedly mocking Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray in the state legislature premises, by ‘meowing’ when the latter was passing by.

“It is not an unparliamentary word. Whatever Nitesh said was outside the House…His words did not refer to anyone in particular,” Narayan Rane said.