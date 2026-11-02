Reliance Foundation to establish Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray

Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, Sunday announced the establishment of Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray, an initiative envisioned as a lifelong home for orphaned children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Nita Ambani performed the groundbreaking ceremony at the proposed site in Karjat near Mumbai. Spread across approximately 100 acres, Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray is envisioned as a township that will provide a lifelong home for over 5,000 residents. Together with caregivers, medical professionals, support staff and their families, the township is expected to support a community of approximately 15,000 people. Residents will live in small, family-style homes, supported by dedicated house parents and caregivers.