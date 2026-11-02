Reliance Foundation to establish Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray

Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, Sunday announced the establishment of Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray, an initiative envisioned as a lifelong home for orphaned children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.
Nita Ambani performed the groundbreaking ceremony at the proposed site in Karjat near Mumbai. Spread across approximately 100 acres, Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray is envisioned as a township that will provide a lifelong home for over 5,000 residents. Together with caregivers, medical professionals, support staff and their families, the township is expected to support a community of approximately 15,000 people. Residents will live in small, family-style homes, supported by dedicated house parents and caregivers.
The proposed township will comprise eight residential villages, each named after a sacred river of India.
During the ceremony, Nita Ambani said, “For me and my family, Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray is a beginning very close to our hearts. It is a step towards building a loving home for people with disabilities, children who need a home and seniors who seek care and comfort. As a mother, my deepest hope is that parents who have spent a lifetime worrying about who will care for their children when they are no longer there can find peace in knowing that their child will always have a home and a family of their own.”