NIT Uttarakhand students on indefinite strike after two injured in accident

Students of the National Institute of Technology Uttarakhand (NITUK) in Srinagar Garhwal town are on an indefinite strike, demanding that the temporary campus along the National Highway-58 be shifted to a safer location and a permanent campus be allotted soon, after two students were recently injured in an accident.

The college administration has said that the demands of the students have been communicated to the state and central governments, “but the issues remain unaddressed”.

Two students were recently injured after being hit by a car while they were crossing the national highway to reach a laboratory from their hostel. Neelam Meena (20), a third year student of B Tech (electrical and electronics), was taken to AIIMS Rishikesh, about 100 km from the institute, after she sustained critical injuries in the brain, chest and spinal cord. Neelam’s batchmate Nupur Munda sustained minor injuries.

AIIMS Rishikesh PRO Harish Thapliyal said Neelam’s “lower body is currently immobile”.

Students had also protested in August last year raising the demand for a permanent and safe campus.

Students announced an indefinite strike on October 4 this year after the accident. The students’ body wrote to the HRD Ministry, demanding “an immediate shifting of the temporary campus to a better place”.

Prof R B Patel, director in-charge of NIT Uttarakhand, said, “Our institute is regularly communicating the demands of the students to the state government and central government, but the issues remain unaddressed.”

