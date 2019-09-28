The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar will reopen on October 15, more than two months after the abrogation of Article 370 forced the institute to shut down indefinitely. NIT-Srinagar reopens on Oct 15. Higher Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam announced the decision on Twitter on Friday. “NIT Srinagar will reopen on 15th October! @HRDMinistry @nitsriofficial Wishing all the best for a smooth academic session ahead,” he tweeted.

The decision, The Indian Express has learned, was taken on Friday after consulting the state administration. “The state Chief Secretary was consulted, and he felt the situation was conducive for the institute to reopen,” said a senior official.

The institute is closed since August 3, when close to 1,500 students were asked to vacate the campus. Till date, only 560 out of the 778 first-year students have reported at NIT-Srinagar. The deadline for joining the institute, for first-year students, has been extended indefinitely.

Since NIT-Srinagar closed in the middle of placement season, about 70 outstation students are camping in a hostel in Ghaziabad for the last three weeks to organise their placement drive.

On Friday, AICTE and IIT-Guwahati signed an MoU to extend internships to Jammu and Kashmir students studying under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme. Under this, IIT-GUwahati will enroll 100 such students in batches of 25 for internship in May next year.