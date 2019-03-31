Paranthas vs party food

We call it the parantha capital of the country,” says a student. With Kurukshetra a holy city where no non-veg food or even eggs are allowed, all they get at their hostel or dhabas around are paranthas or kadhi-rice, the first-year BTech (Information Technology) student explains.

So they have, what they call, ‘chhapamars’, students who specialise in gatecrashing weddings or parties once in a while to beat the drudgery or just for fun. That option now seems off the table — at least for some time — for students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kuruskshetra. On March 16, Chief Warden R P Chauhan issued a circular warning the NIT’s students against such “activities”, saying they could face “disciplinary action” otherwise.

With that, a well-known secret of hostel life was the toast of social media.

Fifteen days later, questions are swirling about the need for such a circular. A professor, who doesn’t want to be named, says the directive was the result of three-four students landing up at a wedding where the host knew one of the faculty members. Once he caught the students and complained to the faculty member, threatening to hand over the students to police, the directive, warning against such “uncivilised… highly unethical/immoral/unwanted/uncalled for” activities followed. “They were just idiots like the 3 Idiots of Aamir Khan’s movie. Such idiots are everywhere in the country who mostly live in campus hostels or PGs around educational institutions and coaching centres,” the professor says.

Another faculty member, acknowledging that such incidents have been known for decades, calls the decision to issue the circular an “error of judgment, which has blown the issue out of proportion”.

A premier technical institute, NIT has around 4,000 students in its 15 hostels. While both Chauhan and NIT Director Dr Satish Kumar refused to comment on the issue that has brought it unlikely limelight, former vice-chancellor of neighbouring Kurukshetra University Bhim Singh Dahiya says while the institute was well within its rights to issue such a circular, “there are only a few elements who indulge in such incidents. A student concerned about self-respect won’t gatecrash weddings”.

Students, who rue that their mates chose the wrong wedding to gatecrash — leading to the fracas — may beg to differ. While, given the threat of disciplinary action, none wants to come on record or wants to admit being part of one such adventure, each has a story to tell.

“What did they do wrong? From every hostel a few students gatecrash weddings,” says a student sitting in a group outside a shop selling fruit chaat and juices on the NIT campus. Apart from that, a shop called ‘Food Bite’ with sandwiches and burgers, is the only alternative to hostel food on the campus.

Says another, “One day, a few students went to attend a wedding without invitation. One of them even approached the photographer who was part of the wedding party to inform that the bride had arrived on the stage.”

Explaining how it works, the BTech final year student adds, “The students don’t go in a group. Once at the wedding, they wave around to each other to give the impression that they are at home and are invited guests. They even get pictures clicked with the bride or groom to provide ‘proof’ of having attended the wedding to other students. Some even dance during marriage processions. With guests of both the bride and groom at such functions, it is difficult for the host to single them out. Sometimes they even carry a bread loaf packed as a gift to ensure smooth entry.”

It’s mostly students in senior classes who show the gumption, adds another student, who is from Fatehabad district and joined the NIT this year.

And it’s mostly boys who can do it, add the girls, who are much fewer in number (around 20 per cent of the total NIT strength). Regretting the “mandatory extra discipline” on them, a girl student in BTech final year, who is from Punjab, says, “We feel jealous when we hear such stories of boys. Once in my student life, I want to gatecrash such a wedding. But we have to be on campus by 7:30 pm and in hostel by 8.30. Most marriages take place in the late evening hours.”

However, she laughs, there are exceptions. “Once, two girl students from Patiala’s Punjabi University managed to gatecrash a wedding in Patiala. When they were caught, they admitted to the organisers that they had come just for the food. And the host, instead of raising a hue and cry, invited them to try out the food at each of the stalls. I want to have at least one such experience. Even my brother, who lives in a paying guest accommodation in Amritsar, goes to such parties for fun,” she adds.

Another BTech final year student says she knows a fellow BTech student at an institute in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, who celebrated a “silver jubilee” of successfully attending 25 weddings without invitation. “Students get bored with the repetitive mess food. There should be changes in the menu,” she says.

While Director Kumar insists their hostel food is “high quality”, an officer in-charge of the hostel canteens who doesn’t want to be named says the canteens are run by a mess committee comprising students, under the supervision of the hostel warden. “The menu is decided by the committee. Students get breakfast, lunch and dinner for just Rs 70 a day. On Sunday and festival days, there is sweet dish, like kheer or ice-cream. Paranthas, rice, puris, chhole-bhature, dosa, all is on the menu,” says the officer.

The first-year student who talks about the monotony of paranthas and kadhi-rice says such adventures aren’t even planned. “In normal course, the students just go to the town to watch movies, etc, and whenever they see any party or marriage, they join the same. Mostly, it’s the same group of students who go to such marriages.”

But as days pass and the Chief Warden’s circular blows up from being a butt of jokes on social media and WhatsApp status to a bleak reality, even police have joined the party.

While Kurukshetra University police station in-charge Balwan Singh says he has never received a complaint against NIT or university students over gatecrashing weddings — the NIT falls under his jurisdiction — Kurukshetra SP Astha Modi calls the circular “a positive step aimed at enforcing discipline.” “We may take action under the relevant provisions of the law if anybody enters the premises of somebody without authorisation.”