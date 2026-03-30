Nishikant Dubey’s CIA ‘link’ remarks on Biju Patnaik trigger storm, BJD MP quits parliamentary panel

BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra has resigned from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, opposing the latter’s “disrespectful remarks” about former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik.

In a letter dated March 28 to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Patra said, “I cannot, in good conscience, continue to serve under someone who makes disrespectful remarks about Late Shri. Biju Patnaik ji … in a public statement.”

This came a day after Dubey, speaking to reporters in New Delhi, alleged that former PM Jawaharlal Nehru fought the 1962 war against China with American money and in collaboration with CIA agents and named Biju Patnaik, who was the then CM of Odisha, as a “link” between the US government, the CIA, and Nehru.