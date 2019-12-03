Criticised over GDP remark, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey urges Parliament to ban social media

Facing criticism for his statement on the relevance of GDP, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Tuesday urged the Parliament to frame a law for banning social media as his remarks were distorted to the extent that users abused his family members.

Speaking during the question hour of Lok Sabha, Dubey said, “According to Article 105 and 105(2) of the Constitution, reporting of any discussion in the Parliament will be reported fairly and without any bias. When I was discussing over GDP yesterday, I quoted a report by Simon Kuznets, who coined the GDP, where he had himself expressed his dissatisfaction with its concept.”

GDP का सिद्धांत ग़लत है यह नोबेल पुरस्कार विजेता अर्थशास्त्री भी अब कह रहे हैं, कल लोकसभा में दिए मेरे वक्तव्यों को तोड़ मोड़कर मज़ाक़ बनाया गया व गाली-गलौज की गई उसके ख़िलाफ़ क़ानून बनाने व राहुल कंवल व कॉंग्रेसी प्रवक्ता सुरजेवाला के ख़िलाफ़ प्रिविलेज मोशन लाया #Parliament pic.twitter.com/WCBzBtp5hi — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) December 3, 2019

“But I, and my family members, received such abuse on media, especially social media, for my remarks. I urge the House to frame a law for banning or censoring such comments on social, print or electronic media,” he added.

Quoting some other reports, Dubey said anyone can choose how to view development, either through GDP or happiness index or through some other parameters. He also introduced a privilege motion against Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and TV anchor Rahul Kanwal for allegedly distorting and making fun of his statement.

On Monday, Dubey had said in Parliament that the parameter of GDP shouldn’t be treated as gospel like the “Bible or Ramayana” as it won’t be of much use in the future. “GDP 1934 mein aaya issey pehle koi GDP nahi tha…… Keval GDP ko Bible, Ramayan ya Mahabharat maan lena satya nahi hai aur future mein GDP ka koi bahot zyada upyog bhi nahi hoga, (GDP didn’t exist before 1934. Only GDP cannot be considered Bible, Ramayan or Mahabharat. It won’t even be used much in the future),” he said.

Pitching for sustainable development as an important factor over GDP in assessing the economy, he said government measures such as the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan and Ayushmaan Bharat improved the lives of people.

Later, Dubey was criticised on social media for his remarks, with jailed Congress leader P Chidambaram saying ‘God save India’s economy’. “GDP numbers are irrelevant, personal tax will be cut, import duties will be increased…God save India’s economy,” Chidambaram, who is in jail in connection with his alleged role in the INX Media case, said in a tweet.

On Monday, the Opposition in Lok Sabha had expressed concern over the health of the economy after the GDP growth slipped to a 26-quarter low of 4.5 per cent in the second quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal.