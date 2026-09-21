ED chargesheets EaseMyTrip promoter in Mahadev betting app case, seeks to confiscate shares

ED chargesheets EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti in the Mahadev betting app money laundering case and attaches shares worth Rs 59.6 crore.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
3 min readRaipurUpdated: Sep 21, 2026 10:31 PM IST
ED chargesheets EaseMyTrip promoter in Mahadev betting app case, seeks to confiscate sharesEaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti (Credits: X/ @nishantpitti/ Image enhanced using AI)
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The Enforcement Directorate has chargesheeted EaseMyTrip promoter Nishant Pitti in the alleged Rs 5,000-crore Mahadev online betting app money laundering case, accusing him of “facilitating” the movement of proceeds from illegal betting into the equity market under the guise of foreign portfolio investments, officials have said. Pitti told The Indian Express that he was “neither aware of any chargesheet nor been summoned by the jurisdictional court”.

The chargesheet, filed before a Raipur court on September 10, is the sixth in the case.

The Mahadev betting app case relates to an alleged illegal online betting network operated through a network of websites and apps, with the ED investigating the generation and laundering of betting proceeds. The agency has alleged that the proceeds were routed through a complex network of shell entities, benami accounts and other channels before being invested or used to acquire assets.

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While submitting its latest chargesheet, the ED said it had provisionally attached Pitti’s DEMAT shares worth Rs 59.6 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The attachment order was issued when the ED filed its chargesheet, officials said.

Also Read | Rs 6,000-crore betting app case: Accused traced to Oman, ED seeks extradition

The ED also sought the court’s permission to “confiscate” the shares, describing them as “proceeds of crime” under the anti-money laundering law, officials said.

Pitti told The Indian Express he had “nothing to say on the matter”.

“I have always cooperated with and shall continue to cooperate with all law enforcement bodies. I shall submit detailed evidence to establish my bona fide conduct, in accordance with the procedure prescribed by law,” he said.

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So far, the ED has arrested 14 people and attached assets worth Rs 1,885 crore. Police sources claim the racket is still operational, “although under different names”.

Also Read | CBI says Mahadev App ‘one of largest illegal betting syndicates in the country’

The Raipur Zonal Office of the ED issued a Provisional Attachment Order (PAO) on March 24 this year, attaching 20 immovable properties — including 18 in Dubai and two in New Delhi.

“The foreign assets are located in prime areas of Dubai. Some of the attached properties are also located in Burj Khalifa,” the ED said in a statement in March this year.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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