ED chargesheets EaseMyTrip promoter in Mahadev betting app case, seeks to confiscate shares

The Enforcement Directorate has chargesheeted EaseMyTrip promoter Nishant Pitti in the alleged Rs 5,000-crore Mahadev online betting app money laundering case, accusing him of “facilitating” the movement of proceeds from illegal betting into the equity market under the guise of foreign portfolio investments, officials have said. Pitti told The Indian Express that he was “neither aware of any chargesheet nor been summoned by the jurisdictional court”.

The chargesheet, filed before a Raipur court on September 10, is the sixth in the case.

The Mahadev betting app case relates to an alleged illegal online betting network operated through a network of websites and apps, with the ED investigating the generation and laundering of betting proceeds. The agency has alleged that the proceeds were routed through a complex network of shell entities, benami accounts and other channels before being invested or used to acquire assets.