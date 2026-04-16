‘Samrat Choudhary is like my brother’: Amid speculation of discontent, Nitish’s son Nishant congratulates new Bihar CM

Former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, has said Samrat Choudhary is like a brother to him and congratulated the new Chief Minister, who was sworn in as the state’s first BJP CM on Wednesday.

There had been speculation in the days leading up to the swearing-in that Nishant would enter the NDA government as a Deputy CM, but according to JD(U) sources, he eventually backed out. It was Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Choudhary — both from the JD(U) — who took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. Nishant congratulated them as well.

Speaking to reporters, Nishant Kumar said, “I extend my congratulations to Samrat Choudhary, who is like an elder brother to me. I also extend my good wishes to Vijay Choudhary uncle. I believe Samrat ji will show Bihar a new path. This is a BJP-led NDA government, and it will have my full backing as well as the guidance of my father, Nitish Kumar.”