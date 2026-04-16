‘Samrat Choudhary is like my brother’: Amid speculation of discontent, Nitish’s son Nishant congratulates new Bihar CM

There had been speculation in the days leading up to the swearing-in that Nishant would enter the NDA government as a Deputy CM, but according to JD(U) sources, he eventually backed out. It was Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Choudhary — both from the JD(U) — who took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. Nishant congratulated them as well.
Speaking to reporters, Nishant Kumar said, “I extend my congratulations to Samrat Choudhary, who is like an elder brother to me. I also extend my good wishes to Vijay Choudhary uncle. I believe Samrat ji will show Bihar a new path. This is a BJP-led NDA government, and it will have my full backing as well as the guidance of my father, Nitish Kumar.”
Asked if he would eventually join the government, he said, “I will focus on further strengthening the JD(U). I intend to take the work done by my father over the last 20 years to the people. I hope the public continues to repose their confidence in us.”
Nishant’s absence from the oath-taking ceremony had fuelled speculation of discontent. JD(U) sources suggested that Nishant may have preferred a single Deputy CM model, whereas party seniors insisted on two, following the revised power-sharing formula between the BJP and JD(U). However, another party source maintained that Nishant was simply not yet ready for a Cabinet role and prefers to focus on the party organisation to train as a leader.
Before Nitish Kumar resigned as CM in the aftermath of his election to the Rajya Sabha, the power-sharing formula in the state’s NDA government included Nitish at the helm and two BJP leaders, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, as Deputy CMs.
Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008.
Expertise
He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance.
Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
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