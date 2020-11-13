Nirvani Akhara chief says Ram Temple Trust ‘illegal’, sends legal notice to MHA

The notice stated that Baba Abhiram Das who was the priest and shebait of Ramlalla since 1949 was guru of Mahant Das.

The head of Nirvani Akhara in Ayodhya, Mahant Dharam Das, Thursday sent a legal notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) demanding formation and regulation of Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust “as per the Supreme Court’s verdict” in the title suit case.

Alleging that the existing Trust—formed to facilitate the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya—was “illegal, arbitrary and against the Supreme Court’s order given in November last year, Mahant Das, through the legal notice, threatened to take legal recourse if the Central government failed to do so “within two months of receipt of the notice”.

Mahant Das contended that the Trust was “illegal” because of “non-compliance of legal, statutory and customary procedures of law on several different points”.

They include “declining the value of Deity Ramlalla by not handing over the money received to the deity during the period when it was under the custody of receiver”, and “non-fulfilment of the direction of the Supreme Court with regard to the inclusion of the Trust’s property while setting up the Trust, the notice stated.

Mahant Das also contended that people who were litigating the title suit cases since 1949 were not given due consideration in the formation of the Trust, while those who got involved after 1989 were given weightage—“which shows that the persons who have political approach with the government were given key roles in the Trust”.

The notice stated that Baba Abhiram Das who was the priest and shebait of Ramlalla since 1949 was guru of Mahant Das.

In the notice, Mahant Das also accused the Home Ministry of “dividing Hindus” by making a Scheduled Caste member as all-time Trustee, which according to it, seems to achieve a political agenda.

