Nirogi Rajasthan, prosperous farmer top priorities for Rajasthan govt: Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan budget is based on seven resolutions, including Nirogi Rajasthan and efforts are being made so that development is not interrupted in the state despite various challenges, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday.

Presenting the budget for FY2020-21 in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gehlot referred to the public welfare measures in the last budget, and said that his government has tried to present a concrete action plan in this budget also.

He levied no new tax proposals and announced to fill 53,151 new vacancies. He also announced rebate of Rs 130 crore in different kinds of taxes.

This is the second budget of the Congress government, which came to power in the state in December 2018.

“For us the entire Rajasthan is like a family. For this family, I want to make seven resolutions as priorities of this budget,” Gehlot said.

These resolutions are healthy Rajasthan, prosperous farmers, welfare of women, children and elderly, capable labourers, youth-students, education, water power and roads, skills and technology, he added.

