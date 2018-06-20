Nirmala Sitharaman visits slain Army jawan Aurangzeb’s family in Jammu-Kashmir’s Poonch

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Aurangzeb’s family. (Source: ANI) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Aurangzeb’s family. (Source: ANI)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday visited the family of slain army jawan Aurangzeb in Jammu-Kashmir’s Poonch district.

“I came to meet martyr’s family. I have spent some time here. One message I can take back from here is that here’s a family, here’s a martyr, who stands out as an inspiration for us and that is the message that I am carrying from here,” she told reporters after the meeting.

Her visit comes two days after Army chief Bipin Rawat met Aurangzeb’s family in Salani village and assured them that his “supreme sacrifice” would not go in vain.

Aurangzeb was abducted and killed by militants last week in Pulwama district of South Kashmir while he was on his way home to celebrate Eid.

Aurangzeb’s father Mohammad Haneef gave a 72-hour deadline to the government and Army to avenge his son’s killing.

“Those involved in his killing should be killed within 72 hours. I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take stern action and not show weakness with regard to Kashmir, and clean up all those bad people,” he had said.

He also said criminals who have infiltrated Kashmir should be driven out without destroying the region.

“Kashmir humara hai, usko aag nahi lagani, balki Kashmir mein jo gundey ghusey hain unko baahar nikaalna hai (Kashmir is ours and we should not destroy it, but drive out criminals who have infiltrated here), said Aurangzeb’s father.

