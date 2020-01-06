Nirmala Sitharaman to Ashok Gehlot: Listen to deputy on Kota infant deaths

Outside the J K Lon government hospital, Kota. (Express photo: Deep Mukherjee/File) Outside the J K Lon government hospital, Kota. (Express photo: Deep Mukherjee/File)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday hit out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over the death of over a 100 children at the JK Lon hospital in Kota since December 1.

“I come to Rajasthan every time with great joy because of the hospitality of people and their warmth…It’s a very colourful state. Where in such a state, bad news is coming everyday about innocent children. The chief minister is not paying attention. He is talking against the entire country. It shows where his interest lies. He is concentrating on CAA so that he doesn’t lose the minority vote. It would be better if he focuses on the kids in the hospital, and the little children of Rajasthan,” Sitharaman told reporters in Jaipur on Sunday.

Reacting to Gehlot’s opposition against CAA and the allegations that the BJP doesn’t talk about the economy, Sitharaman said the Congress leader should listen to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on the issue of deaths of infants.

“Let him please listen to his own deputy chief minister who has come out very clearly,” she said.

Pilot had criticised his own government on Saturday and said that the state government’s response could have been “more sensitive and compassionate”.

