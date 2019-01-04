We don’t do defence dealings, we deal in defence: Sitharaman on Rafale charges

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tore into Rahul Gandhi-led Congress over the Rafale deal, alleging the party never intended to purchase the fighter jets “till something else was done”. “You stopped the deal, forgetting the Air Force was suffering. The deal didn’t get you money,” she asserted.

Advertising

“I charge and allege that they did not even wish to buy the wish to buy the aircraft. They kept the motions going. Their treasury’s security was important,” Sitharaman added.

The minister was delivering a point-by-point rebuttal on the allegations made by the grand old party in the Lok Sabha and also rubbished speculations that the fighter aircraft were “available off the shelf”. “The assumption that these fighters are available off the shelf is really mistaken. None of this is available of the shelf,” she said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress party over its allegation that the government did favour to Anil Ambani by making his company the offset partner of the Rafale deal, the defence minister reminded it of Bofors scam and said, “For every ‘AA (Anil Ambani)’ there is a ‘Q (Quattrocchi)’ and ‘RV (Robert Vadra)’,” she said.

Advertising

Sitharaman also accused the Congress of shedding “crocodile tears for HAL”. “Congress is shedding crocodile tears over HAL not getting the deal, why didn’t it settle the issue during its tenure?” she asked.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi who had earlier accused the Centre of depriving Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) of the deal by passing it on to the French manufacturer, the BJP leader said, “I repeat there is HAL in Amethi, has the honourable MP gone there to ask them their concerns? If you really care about HAL, you would try to make things better. You didn’t do any of that.”

Sitharaman also accused the party of misleading the country “by saying the NDA government had reduced the 126 jets to 36”. “Congress was supposed to buy 18 aircraft, the NDA had raised it to 36,” she claimed.

Emphasising the need to ensure national security, she said, “There is a difference between defence deal and deal in defence. We deal with national security as a priority.” “The timeline for the payment and quantum are all well prepared and kept in the defence ministry,” she added.

Sitharaman also referred to the recent Supreme Court judgment on the deal to make it clear that the government did not mislead the public or the top court. Citing the judgment, she said, “The top court’s Rafale judgement states: After hearing the matter in detail, we find no reason for intervention on the issue of the purchase of the 36 aircrafts. The perception of individuals cannot be on the basis of an inquiry.”

The minister also assured that the first aircraft will be delivered in three years from 2016 and the last jet will be delivered by 2022.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi had assured a criminal investigation into the case if the Congress came to power this year.