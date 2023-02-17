MGNREGS a demand-driven scheme, fund cut allegation not right, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Amid concern over a sharp cut in budgetary allocation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that fund allocation under the rural job scheme has not gone down.

During a post-budget interaction with media here, the Union finance minister said that because the scheme (MGNREGS) itself is a demand-driven scheme, as and when the demand increases, the government keeps making the provision, which is “proven since 2014 till today”.

In the Union Budget 2023-24, an allocation of Rs 60,000 crore has been made for the rural job scheme, which is 21.66% lower than the budgetary estimates of Rs 73,000 crore allocated during the 2022-23 year.

“We make an allocation during the budget estimate and through the year. As and when the demand goes up, we revise it and in the supplementary grants, we add more. This is in contrast with what happened between 2004 to 2014,” said Sitharaman.

Besides giving funds at the beginning of the Budget, the Union finance minister said it is also equally important to keep responding to the developing situation on the ground and even more important to fully utilise it.

Stating that the MGNREGS fund has been fully utilised by end of the year during the nine years of the Narendra Modi government compared to 10 years (2004-14) of the Congress-led UPA government, Sitharaman said during the Covid pandemic, the spending even crossed Rs 1.10 lakh crore.

“So, to look at the budget time figure and to say that you brought it down is not right. It develops as the demand develops and we keep giving it as the demand develops and by end of the year we also ensure it gets spent,” she added.

Advertisement

On reduction of budget for procurement of foodgrains at minimum support price (MSP), a concern also raised by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his budget reaction stating it will “hit the poor people as well as farmers”, Sitharaman said they have not brought down the procurement.

“The quantum of procurement in the eight years compared to any time prior has gone up. And because the minimum support price (MSP) rate is high, the total amount given to farmers after procurement is also very high,” said the finance minister. “Total amount spent on procurement is all high now,” she added.

On including petrol and diesel under the GST purview, the Union finance minister said the GST council has to take a call in this regard.

Advertisement

Responding to the government’s repeated demand for special category status to Odisha, Sitharaman said the Finance Commission has clearly said that no special status can be given to any state.

On Adani-Hindenburg row

Asked whether the national market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has updated her about the probe on the Adani issue, the Union finance minister said SEBI is an independent regulator. “Whatever they find… whatever they search… will have it with them. They don’t report every item to the government. Today there is a hearing in the court…it may not be right to comment,” she said.

To queries whether the banks are under stress due to the loan exposure to Adani Group, the finance minister said that the State Bank of India has already given a statement about how much exposure it has.