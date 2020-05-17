FM Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE updates: Last tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore package to be announced today

Finance Minister is announcing the economic packages as part of the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India campaign). (PTI)

Most of the measures for eight sectors announced Saturday under the fourth tranche of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Covid economic package were either a new push to old reforms proposals or an aggregation of earlier decisions.

The latter includes: commercial coal mining; coal gasification projects; building a hub for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO); privatisation of airports, and optimisation of Indian airspace.

The renewed push for commercial mining is a proposal over two years old. A way to auction coal mines/blocks for sale of coal under the provisions of the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, it was approved by the government in early 2018 and an order was issued on February 27, 2018. Subsequently, the Coal Ministry said it had identified “15 large coal blocks” for the pilot round of bidding in December that year.

The government said coal gasification and liquefaction will be incentivised through rebate in revenue share but project rollouts have already begun.

A revival of Talcher unit of Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited via a Joint Venture/ Special Purpose Vehicles of nominated PSUs for manufacturing of urea through Coal Gasification route was cleared in December last year.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Coal India Limited (CIL) entrusted PDIL to carry out a feasibility report for production of ammonia through coal gasification route.