Sunday, May 17, 2020
COVID19
FM Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE updates: Last tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore package to be announced today

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Today Live Updates: The fifth and last tranche of the Rs 20-lakh crore Covid-19 packages will be announced today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 17, 2020 10:55:33 am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 11 am. (PTI)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the fifth and last tranche of the Rs 20-lakh crore Covid-19 packages as part of the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India campaign) at 11 am on Sunday.

On Saturday, Sitharaman unveiled the fourth set of the economic package for eight sectors — coal, minerals, defence production, civil aviation, power distribution, social infrastructure, space and atomic energy. An easing of limits on foreign direct investment in defence manufacturing, privatisation of six more airports, opening up of more airspace and allowing private sector in commercial coal mining were among key announcements made by her.

Prior to Saturday’s announcements, Sitharaman had announced relief measures for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), migrant labourers, farmers and street vendors, and the agriculture sector and allied activities. In a defining “1991 moment” for Indian agriculture, the Centre also decided to amend the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) to “deregulate” agricultural foodstuffs — including all cereals, pulses, oilseeds, onions and potatoes — and allow clamping of stock limits on these only under “very exceptional circumstances” like natural calamities and famines, which cause a “surge in prices”. A third reform announcement, complementary to the first two, was the creation of a “facilitative legal framework” for contract farming.

Live Blog

Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the fifth tranche of the Covid-19 economic package today. Follow LIVE updates here.

10:55 (IST)17 May 2020
Nirmala Sitharaman announces reforms to slash defence import expenditure

With an aim to reduce India’s import bill for the defence sector, the Finance Minister on Saturday said the government will bring reforms to make India more self-reliant in defence production. The main moves include corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board (OFBs), raising FDI limits in defence manufacturing, having a time-bound procurement process, notifying a list of weapons that cannot be imported and indigenisation of spares, she said. India is among the top three importers of arms in the world. In March, MoS, Defence, Shripad Naik told Parliament that India imported defence equipment worth Rs 45,705.57 crore in 2018- 2019. The government Saturday said there will be a notified list of weapons and platforms that will be banned for imports and there will be a push towards “indigenisation of imported spares”. The list of equipment banned for imports will be prepared by the Department of Military Affairs headed by the Chief of Defence Staff. The government will, however, allow import of necessary equipment not manufactured in India.

10:39 (IST)17 May 2020
Nirmala Sitharaman to announce last tranche of COVID economic package today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the fifth and last tranche of the Rs 20-lakh crore Covid-19 packages part of the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India campaign) at 11 am on Sunday. On Saturday, an official informed that the minister will hold the press meet at 11 am instead of 4 pm today. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.

Finance Minister is announcing the economic packages as part of the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India campaign). (PTI)

Most of the measures for eight sectors announced Saturday under the fourth tranche of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Covid economic package were either a new push to old reforms proposals or an aggregation of earlier decisions.

The latter includes: commercial coal mining; coal gasification projects; building a hub for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO); privatisation of airports, and optimisation of Indian airspace.

The renewed push for commercial mining is a proposal over two years old. A way to auction coal mines/blocks for sale of coal under the provisions of the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, it was approved by the government in early 2018 and an order was issued on February 27, 2018. Subsequently, the Coal Ministry said it had identified “15 large coal blocks” for the pilot round of bidding in December that year.

The government said coal gasification and liquefaction will be incentivised through rebate in revenue share but project rollouts have already begun.

A revival of Talcher unit of Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited via a Joint Venture/ Special Purpose Vehicles of nominated PSUs for manufacturing of urea through Coal Gasification route was cleared in December last year.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Coal India Limited (CIL) entrusted PDIL to carry out a feasibility report for production of ammonia through coal gasification route.

