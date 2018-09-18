Some forces in JNU waging war against India, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman, who is an alumnus of JNU itself, made the comments when she was asked about the recent developments at the university. (File) Sitharaman, who is an alumnus of JNU itself, made the comments when she was asked about the recent developments at the university. (File)

Two days after the united Left student group alliance swept the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students’ union polls, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday alleged there were forces in the varsity “waging a war” against India. “There are forces which are waging a war against India and it is they who are also seen with elected representatives of the students union. That makes me feel uneasy,” she said.

Sitharaman, who is an alumnus of JNU itself, made the comments when she was asked about the recent developments at the university during an interaction at the Indian Women Press Corps. The elections were marred by clashes and violence between members of the RSS-backed Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left-affiliated All India Students Association (AISA).

“The kind of things which have happened in the last few years (in JNU) are not really encouraging at all. It is very different to have a party whose ideology you may not agree with. But the way in which they were probably got led by forces which are anti-India,” she said.

Sitharaman also alleged that elected representatives of the institution’s students union were openly participating with such forces “waging a war” against the country. “They are waging a war against India, say pamphlets. Their brochures say that. Such people leading the JNUSU or JNUSU members openly participating with such forces, you do not need to hesitate to say anti-India, therefore,” she said.

On February 9, 2016, an event against Afzal Guru’s hanging was held on the JNU campus during which anti-national slogans were allegedly raised, propelling the varsity to the centre of a countrywide debate on nationalism. A JNU panel had in 2016 recommended rustication of Umar Khalid and two other students and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Kanhaiya Kumar, the then students’ union president, in connection with the campus event.

Kumar, Khalid, and Anirban Bhattacharya were arrested in February 2016 on charges of sedition in connection with the controversial event and are out on bail. Their arrest had triggered widespread protests.

