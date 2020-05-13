FM Nirmala Sitharaman Speech HIGHLIGHTS: Self-reliant India does not mean cutting off from rest of the world

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the press conference. (Video screengrab) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the press conference. (Video screengrab)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Speech HIGHLIGHTS: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday unveiled details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, PM Modi pitched for a self-reliant India in the post Covid-19 world as he announced an economic package that is about 10 per cent of the country’s GDP. The prime minister had said the package would help every section including workers, farmers, middle class, industrial units and the MSME sector.

Earlier today, the proposed mega stimulus plan had already lifted markets, with the benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opening nearly 4 per cent higher.

Here are the key highlights from Nirmala Sitharaman’s Press Conference

#Essentially this is to spur growth to build a very self-reliant India and that’s why this initiative is called ‘Atmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.’

#Prime Minister Modi laid out a comprehensive vision, and that vision was laid out after wide consultations with several sections of the society.

#You’ve been seeing that the government led by Prime Minister Modi since 2014 has been a listening, sensitive and responding government.

#A self-reliant India does not mean that our country will be an isolationist country. It will be a confident country.

#So far, Rs 52,606 crore has been transferred to 41 crore Jan Dhan account holders, Rs 18,000 crore grain transfers; Ujjwala, divyang and old age have also benefited.

#Beginning today, over the next few days we will come before you with our team to put forth Prime Minister’s vision of self-reliant India.

#We should not forget that we also have a responsibility towards the poor, needy, the migrants workers, divyang and the aged of the country.

#There is a collateral-free MSME loan that is being provided. This will give a facility of 3 lakh crore.

#Collateral free automatic loans to be provided to MSMEs worth Rs 3 Lakh Crore. These have a 4-year tenor and will be valid up to October 31, 2020.

#Rs 20,000 crores subordinate debt for stressed MSME. Two lakh MSME’s are likely to benefit from it. Our government will provide support of 4,000 to CGTMSE.

