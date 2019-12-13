Forbes names Nirmala Sitharaman as 34th most powerful woman in world, two more Indians in top 100

Nirmala Sitharaman secured 34th spot in the Forbes 2019 list of ‘The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’. Nirmala Sitharaman secured 34th spot in the Forbes 2019 list of ‘The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’.

Three Indians — Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, HCL Corporation CEO and Executive Director Roshni Nadar Malhotra, and Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw — are among the 100 most powerful women in the world as named by Forbes. In the Forbes 2019 list of ‘The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ published recently, Sitharaman secured 34th spot, while Nadar Malhotra and Mazumdar Shaw were ranked 54 and 66 respectively.

Sitharaman, the first woman to serve as full-time finance minister of India, is new to be featured on the list. She has also held as the country’s defence portfolio under Modi-government’s first term. Before her, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had held the post briefly. Before venturing into politics, Sitharaman held roles at the UK-based Agricultural Engineers Association and BBC World Service. She has also served as a member of the National Commission for Women.

Nadar Malhotra is the CEO and director of HCL Corporation, the holding company for all group entities and vice-chairperson of the publicly-traded company HCL Technologies. Daughter of HCL founder Shiv Malhotra, the 38-year-old is She’s responsible for all strategic decisions taken for the $8.9 billion technology company and had also held the 51st rank position in the Forbes 2017 list of ‘The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’. Malhotra is CEO of HCL Corporation.

Mazumdar-Shaw, according to Forbes, is India’s richest self-made woman who founded the country’s largest biopharmaceutical firm, Biocon, in 1978. Biocon has successfully ventured into the lucrative US biosimilars market space, attracting the attention of investors.

Meanwhile, the first female Chancellor of Germany, who is serving her fourth term, topped the Forbes list of world’s most powerful women for the second time after 2018. Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has also been named the Time Person of the Year 2019, is a new entrant and secured the 100th place in the list.

