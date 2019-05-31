With Finance Ministry, Nirmala Sitharaman remains among top four in new Modi Cabinet

Nirmala Sitharaman Friday was appointed the Finance Minister, taking over the reins from Arun Jaitley. Formerly the Defence Minister in NDA I, Sitharaman remains in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). Sitharaman was among the 57 sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday who form Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers.

Advertising

Sitharaman is the second woman to helm the Finance Ministry, after Indira Gandhi. Incidentally, she was also the second woman to be appointed Defence Minister.

The other members of the CCS will include BJP president Amit Shah, who has been allocated the Home Ministry, Rajnath Singh, who is the new Defence Minister and S Jaishankar, a new entrant who has been given charge of External Affairs.

READ | Full list of Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers with portfolios

Advertising

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal will retain the Railways portfolio, apart from taking charge of Commerce. Narendra Singh Tomar has got Agriculture with the Rural Development portfolio he held in the previous ministry. Ravi Shankar Prasad has been given charge of Communication with the Law and IT that he held in the previous government. Dharmendra Pradhan has got Steel portfolio added to his previous Petroleum portfolio.

Smriti Irani was allocated Ministry for Women and Child Development and the Textiles Ministry. Prakash Javadekar has been allocated the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as Environment. Nitin Gadkari will retain Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, while Ram Vilas Paswan will remain the Consumer Affairs Minister. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, too, will stay on as Minister of Minority Affairs.