Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
On Adani stock crisis, FM Nirmala Sitharaman: ‘India’s regulators well experienced, seized of matter’

"India's regulators are very experienced and they are experts in their domains," Sitharaman said during a press conference following the Central Board of Directors meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai. "They are on their toes as always, not just now."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the annual Central Board of Directors meeting of the RBI.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday said India’s regulators were seized of the matter related to the Adani Group and well-equipped to handle the situation that has arisen following a report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research. Addressing the media in Mumbai, Sitharaman said the regulators “are on their toes as always, not just now”.

The Adani Group stocks have taken a massive beating on the bourses after Hindenburg Research alleged that the business conglomerate engaged in fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation. The Adani Group has denied all allegations.

The Finance Minister on Saturday briefed the RBI’s Central Board of Directors on the recently-released Union Budget for the year 2023-24. During the press conference, Sitharaman said the new tax regime, one of the focal points of her Budget, would leave more money in the hands of taxpayers.

Speaking about the rise of digital assets, Sitharaman said India is in talks with G20 nations to regulate cryptocurrencies through a common framework. “Crypto involves a lot of technology, it’s 99 per cent technology. We are talking to all countries… if all the countries can achieve a standard operating procedure… which will be effective while following a regulatory framework,” she said.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 13:10 IST
