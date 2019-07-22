Nirmala Purandare, activist and educationist, dies at 86

Social activist and educationist Nirmala Purandare passed away in Pune on Saturday after a prolonged illness. She was 86. She was married to author and historian Babasaheb Purandare.

She was associated with various Pune-based organisations, including Vidyarthi Sahayyak Samiti, which helps underprivileged students coming to Pune from the interior regions of Maharashtra, the Vanasthali Rural Development Centre (VRDC), founded in 1981, which works to educate children and women in rural areas, and Association of Friends of France (AFF), founded in 1967 and aimed at cultural exchange with France.

“She took a keen interest in each of these initiatives until very recently, despite ill health. She is loved by hundreds for her warm nature and hardworking attitude,” said a close acquaintance.

She is survived by her husband, sons Amrut and Prasad and daughter Madhuri.