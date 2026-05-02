Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya among 21 declared fugitive economic offenders as ED seizes Rs 2,178 crore assets

Businessmen Vijay Mallya (left) and Nirav Modi (right) are among the 21 people declared fugitive economic offenders (FEOs) by the ED over the past seven years. (File Photos)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has declared 21 people, including businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari, and Hajra Iqbal Memon (wife of the late Iqbal Mirchi, gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s aide), as fugitive economic offenders (FEOs) over the past seven years, according to its annual report.

An FEO is an individual against whom a warrant for arrest in relation to a scheduled offence, where the total value involved in such offence or offences is Rs 100 crore or more, has been issued by any court in India, and who has left India to avoid criminal prosecution or being abroad, refuses to return to India to face criminal prosecution.