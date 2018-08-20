CBI sends extradition request for Nirav Modi after UK confirms jeweller’s presence

CBI submitted an extradition request to the Union Home Ministry on Monday to bring Nirav Modi back. (File) CBI submitted an extradition request to the Union Home Ministry on Monday to bring Nirav Modi back. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation said Monday that British authorities have confirmed the presence of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi in UK. Modi is wanted in connection with cheating the state-owned Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,578 crore. Soon after the confirmation, CBI submitted an extradition request to the Union Home Ministry, PTI quoted officials as saying. The extradition request will now be forwarded to UK authorities through the External Affairs Ministry.

According to a CBI official, UK authorities confirmed Modi’s presence in the country on Sunday through a mail, on the basis of the diffusion notice issued against him by the probe agency to Interpol. A diffusion notice is an international alert that notifies law enforcement authorities in one country that those of another country are seeking the arrest of a specific person.

During the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament, Minister of State for External Affairs, General V K Singh, said the government had sought the extradition of Modi from the UK on the back of Interpol issuing two Red Corner Notices against the absconding businessman. The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had moved Interpol in June to issue an red corner notice after the UK confirmed Modi’s presence in the country.

Modi, along with his wife Ami Modi (a US citizen), brother Nishal Modi (a Belgian citizen), and uncle Mehul Choksi, have been named in FIRs filed by the CBI in this case. All of them left India in the first week of January, weeks before the banking scam surfaced.

However, Choksi has been located in Antigua, where he has taken citizenship. A senior MEA official on August 3 handed over a request to Antigua and Barbuda for Choksi’s extradition.

Despite his passport being revoked by the government, Modi managed to travel across several countries.

“After the passport was revoked/cancelled by the External Affairs Ministry, we had updated this information in the diffusion notice. The information that Nirav Modi’s passport has been revoked was provided in the Interpol central database, available to all the member countries, on February 24,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal had said.

After the “diffusion” notice was issued by Interpol on the request of the CBI, the agency followed it up with a list of six countries that Modi was suspected to have fled to. The scam pertains to the alleged issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) by PNB’s Brady House branch in Mumbai between 2011-17 to the tune of Rs 13,578 crore for companies owned by Modi and Choksi.

